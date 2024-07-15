Google Wallet inches toward launch of ‘Everything else’ passes for ID, insurance, etc [Gallery]

Google Wallet is preparing to launch a new feature that allows users to turn a physical document into a pass within the app after announcing the functionality earlier this year.

At Google I/O, one of the new announcements around Android was support for “digital text passes” within Google Wallet. The idea here is to scan various types of physical documents with the Wallet app and turn that into a digital card within the app for easy access. This appeared as an “Everything else” section within Google’s initial teaser.

The idea was to allow documents that may not officially support Google Wallet to be stored within the app. Examples includes were insurance documents, membership cards, or event tickets that don’t support Google Wallet.

Now, we’re getting a closer look.

The folks over at Android Authority were able to access the setup for an “Everything else” pass in Google Wallet, revealing the options that will be provided.

These include:

Loyalty card

Passport

Residence permit

Student ID

Tax ID card

Vehicle registration

Voter ID card

Library card

Health insurance card

Driver’s license

Car insurance card

Business cards

Other

In a screenshot, the number of categories appears to have been limited by the document being scanned, which was apparently some sort of ID card. Once scanned, you can also manually edit the information captured and even create additional fields.

A photo of the original pass is stored alongside the digital recreation, as well as a disclaimer quote which directly says it is not official or a replacement for the physical copy.

This pass was created by the device owner and may contain inaccurate info. It’s not an official ID or a replacement for the physical ID, and it can’t be used for verification.

Images: Android Authority

Especially for an ID, the utility of creating these digital copies is probably limited. Google Wallet is slowly getting support for driver’s licenses and passports in line with government regulations, but it’s hard to say where these digital counterparts would even be useful beyond just having easier access to the numbers and information contained on them.

Support for “Everything else” passes in Google Wallet is not yet live in the latest version, v24.26.650309275, but with it working once manually enabled, it’s a good sign that the feature could debut fairly soon. Support for Google Wallet notifications rolled out widely in June after being announced alongside “Everything else” passes in May.

