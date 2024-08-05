Deals: Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 with $300 gift card, Acer Chromebook Plus $100 off, Galaxy S24 Ultra $350 off, GoPro, and more

We are ready to kick off another week in deals starting at the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the storage upgrade and up to $300 in Amazon gift cards joined by Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite down at $210. We also have a nice back to school offer on the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 down at $299, or over $100 off, alongside all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $350 off, Elgato’s new Stream Deck Neo, GoPro HERO 12, microSD cards, and much more. Head below for a closer look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals.

Amazon still offers up to $300 in FREE gift cards with Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 (As much as $420 in savings)

Update: While much of the direct from Samsung pre-order offers have dwindled, Amazon has remained aggressive with its gift card offers, delivering up to $300 in credit with purchases on the new unlocked foldables from Samsung:

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB + $200 gift card $1,100 ($1,420 value)

($1,420 value) Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB + $300 gift card $1,900 ($2,320 value)

More details right here.

Score the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen down at $210 shipped

While we did see a short-lived offer on Prime Day for a touch less, Amazon is now offering the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $209.99 shipped. This is a regular $330 Samsung tablet that is now within $10 of the all-time low to deliver a ton of value for folks looking for a casual Android tablet experience without breaking the bank. Today’s deal also puts the new S6 Lite down at nearly the same price as you’ll pay for the Galaxy Tab A9+ (although you can get this more entry-level variant for less at Amazon from time-to-time), and that one does not include the S Pen stylus action.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a solid back to school laptop at $299 ($100 off)

As a part of its Back to School deals, Best Buy is now offering Acer’s Chromebook Plus 515 for $299 shipped. This is regularly a $400 Chromebook that happens to be fetching its full price on Acer’s online store right now. Today’s 25% discount drops it to one of the lowest prices we can find for this student Chromebook with Google’s latest Gemini suite of AI tools. Head below for a detailed look at the specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just hit a new all-time low to undercut Prime Day deal at $949 ($350 off)

There’s no telling how long this deal is going to last folks, but Amazon has now dropped the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Grey down to $949 shipped. This is the regularly $1,300 256GB model seeing a sizable $350 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. While the purple model has jumped back up to full price and the Titanium Black is now back down to the Prime Day price at $975, the gray edition is sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, undercutting the Prime Day offer by $20. It looks as though it could jump back up to full price at any time though. All colorways are sitting at the full $1,300 via the official Samsung site.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Samsung’s latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers return to 2024 lows at $20 (33% off)

Following this morning’s price drops on the new Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 6 Samsung cases, Best Buy is also now offering the latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers down at $19.99. You’ll still find the white model down at the $19.99 Prime Day price via Amazon as well, but the black variant has jumped up at over $25. Regularly $30, this is matching the lowest price of the year at 33% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find and another great opportunity for Galaxy users to scoop a few up.

Google’s unlocked Pixel 8 Pro falls back to Prime Day price at $300 off, Pixel 8a hits new $399 low

We saw a solid price drop on the latest Google Pixel 8a for Prime Day, as well as up to $300 on the flagship pro model…and the deals are back once again (or even lower). Google is launching the new Pixel 9 very soon, but you aren’t going to be getting one of those at $300 off any time soon. Amazon now has Pixel 8 Pro back down at the $699 shipped Prime Day price. Regularly $999, this is a $300 cash discount, $50 under our previous mention, and matching Amazon all-time low we spotted for Prime Day. Head below for the return of Prime Day pricing on Pixel 8 as well as a new all-time low on Pixel 8a.

Just for comparison’s sake, the upcoming Pixel 3 will come in two flavors, a 41mm model like the featured deals above and a larger 45mm. The smaller size is expected to carry a $349 MSRP while the larger of two will jump to $399. The LTE versions of both are expected to land at $449 and $499.

Google Pixel 8 deals:

