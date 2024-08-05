Galaxy AI may come to Samsung’s Galaxy A series starting this year

Though AI has been synonymous with high-end phones in the last year or two, Samsung might be pushing to bring its own Galaxy AI to the mid-level Galaxy A series, starting with a couple of existing devices.

Galaxy AI is Samsung’s suite of intelligent features found on some of it’s best and newest phones like the Gaalxy S24 series and select others. The suite is notorious for requiring a higher level of processing power than older phones with older SoCs can provide. Therefore, it made sense that we really only saw Samsung’s AI suite hit flagship phones in its initial phase.

According to SamMobile, Galaxy AI may come to the company’s mid-tier Galaxy A devices. That suggests any A-series device released in 2024 would fall into that pool, packing a set of useful AI features. The rumor also suggests that the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 would see Samsung’s AI in an update.

It’s highly likely that the version of Galaxy AI seen on the A series would be a limited form compared to what we find on the S24 lineup. That comes down to on-device processing power, of which the S24 series and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 have a bit more.

The original source indicates the A33 and A35 may see AI features with the One UI 6.1.1 update, which could be rather soon. No other devices are mentioned expect for the unannounced Galaxy A devices set to be released this year. In regards to that, there is little to go off of.

The AI suite will be a welcome addition to Samsung’s A series, considering it’ll mark a milestone for the company in bringing new and useful features to just about every tier.

