The Google TV Streamer might have an Ethernet port and Thread radio

We revealed what the Google TV Streamer looks like earlier this week, and now some of the first specs might have emerged.

The Google TV Streamer might have arrived at the FCC on Friday. It did not, however, appear under the usual Google account (A4R). Rather, it appeared under Quanta Computer’s (HFS-GRS6B), which previously manufactured the Pixelbook, Pixel Slate, and Pixelbook Go.

The GRS6B model name matches Google’s usual system of starting with a ‘G’ followed by four alphanumeric characters. There’s no E-Label, with the FCC ID label “laser etched on [the] bottom” of the device, and the illustration is in line with other first-party products.

Generically described as a “wireless device,” the test setup involves connecting to a television via HDMI cable, while Ethernet and USB cables are also shown. This could suggest the presence of USB-C and Ethernet ports on the Google TV Streamer.

Besides the diagram, there’s this mention: “Full connection mode (Ethernet port connected to WLAN AP and HDMI port connected to TV) and stand-alone mode have been verified.”

In terms of power, it’s unclear if there’s a second USB-C port or if Google is using a barrel plug, which is what recent smart home devices from the company have leveraged.

This device runs Android as “adb” (Android Debug Bridge) was leveraged during the testing process.

In terms of radios, there’s:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n,

Wi-Fi 5GHz 802.11a/n/ac

Thread

The Thread radio, like on the Pixel 9 series, will allow the Google TV Streamer to directly talk to compatible smart home devices. For example, you could issue a Google Assistant command with the voice remote, which has not yet appeared at the regulatory agency as far as we can tell.

There’s no UWB, which would have been nice for Tap to Cast on that large pill-shaped surface. Regardless, if the Google TV Streamer ends up having more than HDMI with 1-2 USB-C ports and Ethernet, Google is taking full advantage of the non-dongle form factor.