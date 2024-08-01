 Skip to main content

The OnePlus Open is getting an absolutely gorgeous red ‘Crimson Shadow’ color with better specs

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 1 2024 - 6:34 am PT
The OnePlus Open is still the best foldable available to US smartphone buyers and, while its sequel is delayed into next year, the device is getting a gorgeous new “Crimson Shadow” red color variant.

Available starting on August 7, OnePlus will begin selling the “Apex Edition” of the OnePlus Open in a new “Crimson Shadow” color variant. The red version of the OnePlus Open has a silver frame and a faux leather back similar to the existing black version of the foldable.

OnePlus explains that this new variant has “enhanced storage” and new AI image editing features. The OnePlus.com listing for the device also hints at a RAM upgrade.

Why release a new variant of a year-old foldable? OnePlus says the reason this device exists is to be a “clear affirmation of our dominance in the foldable space.”

The red color is based on a special variant of the Hasselblad 503CW camera, with Hasselblad providing some of the tuning for the OnePlus Open’s absolutely stellar cameras. The Alert Slider also picks up some orange accents to mimic the camera.

The updated OnePlus Open will go on sale on August 7, with pricing yet to be revealed.

