Deals: Nothing ANC Ear (a) buds at $79, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra $150 off, TP-Link Google Assistant smart cam $24, and more

Today’s deals are now ready to go with a solid price drop on Nothing’s ANC Ear (a) wireless buds with up to 42-hour battery life and ChatGPT voice action down at $79. That offer joins the return of Samsung’s flagship AI-equipped Ultra-sized Tab S9 starting from $1.050, or $150 off the going rate, alongside JBL’s metal and leather-like Authentics Wi-Fi Google Assistant smart speaker back down at $100 off the going rate. We also have the TP-Link Google Assistant-ready magnetic smart cam with no-cost motion detection at just $24 alongside a host of charging accessories and more. Head below for a closer look.

Amazon still offers up to $300 in FREE gift cards with Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 (As much as $420 in savings)

Update: While much of the direct from Samsung pre-order offers have dwindled, Amazon has remained aggressive with its gift card offers, delivering up to $300 in credit with purchases on the new unlocked foldables from Samsung:

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB + $200 gift card $1,100 ($1,420 value)

($1,420 value) Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB + $300 gift card $1,900 ($2,320 value)

More details right here.

Nothing’s ANC Ear (a) wireless buds with up to 42-hr. battery and ChatGPT voice action now down at $79

Today we spotted the lowest price we have seen yet on the new Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds courtesy of trusted seller Essentially-Tech on Amazon. Regularly $99, you can score the black model Nothing Ear (a) down at $79 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This is $20 off, $5 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find on these super-unique buds. They perhaps have a somewhat similar form-factor to AirPods and what we see elsewhere, but with the translucent housing and sort of retro-modern vibes here, it’s hard to deny how much these buds stand out in the crowd.

Samsung’s flagship AI-equipped Ultra-sized Tab S9 drops $150 to start from $1,050

Alongside offering up to $120 off the S9 and S9+, Samsung and Best Buy are now offering $150 off the super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The 256GB model is now back down to $1,049.99 shipped while the 512GB configuration is sitting at $1,169.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200 and $1,320 respectively, this is $150 in savings and matching our previous mentions on Samsung’s flagship Ultra-sized tablet. While you find these prices matched at Best Buy as well, if you have gear to trade-in against your purchase, go with the Samsung listings where you can land up to $800 in instant credit.

JBL’s metal and leather-like Authentics Wi-Fi Google Assistant smart speaker back to $250 ($100 off)

Amazon has now dropped the most affordable model in the gorgeous JBL Authentics lineup back down to the $249.95 shipped all-time low. Regularly $350, this a straight up $100 cash discount and the lowest price we can find. This is the third time we have seen this model marked down this low on Amazon since its release in September of last year, and another great chance to scoop one of the intelligent premium JBL speakers up for yourself.

TP-Link Alexa/Google magnetic smart cam with no-cost motion detection drops to just $24

TP-Link makes some of the most value-packed and budget-friendly smart gear out there and we just spotted its Tapo C120 2K QHD Indoor/Outdoor Smart Camera down at $23.99. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model started life at $40 last fall, carried a $35 list right through until mid 2024 and just started to make its way down to the pre-coupon $28 we are seeing today in July. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and among the lowest prices out there on a smart camera with indoor and outdoor capabilities that works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just hit a new all-time low to undercut Prime Day deal at $949 ($350 off)

There’s no telling how long this deal is going to last folks, but Amazon has now dropped the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Grey down to $949 shipped. This is the regularly $1,300 256GB model seeing a sizable $350 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. While the purple model has jumped back up to full price and the Titanium Black is now back down to the Prime Day price at $975, the gray edition is sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, undercutting the Prime Day offer by $20. It looks as though it could jump back up to full price at any time though. All colorways are sitting at the full $1,300 via the official Samsung site.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers return to 2024 lows at $20 (33% off)

Following this morning’s price drops on the new Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 6 Samsung cases, Best Buy is also now offering the latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers down at $19.99. You’ll still find the white model down at the $19.99 Prime Day price via Amazon as well, but the black variant has jumped up at over $25. Regularly $30, this is matching the lowest price of the year at 33% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find and another great opportunity for Galaxy users to scoop a few up.

Google’s unlocked Pixel 8 Pro falls back to Prime Day price at $300 off, Pixel 8a hits new $399 low

We saw a solid price drop on the latest Google Pixel 8a for Prime Day, as well as up to $300 on the flagship pro model…and the deals are back once again (or even lower). Google is launching the new Pixel 9 very soon, but you aren’t going to be getting one of those at $300 off any time soon. Amazon now has Pixel 8 Pro back down at the $699 shipped Prime Day price. Regularly $999, this is a $300 cash discount, $50 under our previous mention, and matching Amazon all-time low we spotted for Prime Day. Head below for the return of Prime Day pricing on Pixel 8 as well as a new all-time low on Pixel 8a.

Just for comparison’s sake, the upcoming Pixel 3 will come in two flavors, a 41mm model like the featured deals above and a larger 45mm. The smaller size is expected to carry a $349 MSRP while the larger of two will jump to $399. The LTE versions of both are expected to land at $449 and $499.

Google Pixel 8 deals:

