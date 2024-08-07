The first big post-launch update for the Fitbit Ace LTE adds Tap to Pay, Lunch break, and new games.

As promised at launch, the Fitbit Ace LTE now supports Tap to Pay via the Greenlight or GoHenry debit cards. These third-parties help “parents teach responsible spending with transaction alerts, spending limits and allowance for chores.” Kids will be able to “see details of their recent transactions,” with parents also getting that information and live purchase notifications in the companion app.

It works anywhere Google Pay NFC transactions are supported, while a screen lock has to be set on the Fitbit Ace LTE. To pay, double press the top Home button on the side and hold near the reader. Alternatively, tap the Home button once for a new Wallet icon next to health stats and Clock.

Parents are able to lock or temporarily halt payment capabilities from their app, and remove the card at any time.

If you’re new to Greenlight or GoHenry, sign up via the Fitbit Ace app for special discount offers.

The School time that silences notifications/calls and disables games is adding a “Lunch break” option “so kids can use their watch during recess, but stay focused during class time.”

The Fitbit Ace companion app will soon let you “add siblings — whether they’re an older sibling with a phone or a younger sibling with an Ace LTE — as your child’s contact.” This is coming later this year.

Google is adding new Daily Quest tasks and challenges that feature “evidence-based health content” from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Finally, there are two new games:

“With Sproutlings, kids can bring their virtual pets everywhere they go and nurture their pets to keep them happy, grow fruit, and even walk to new gardens to feed their pets exotic bugs.”

“Once playtime is over, Spirit Garden helps your child recenter themselves with guided mindful practices that unlock land spirits and rebuild ancient shrines in faraway lands.”

Finally, the Fitbit Ace LTE is now available at Best Buy and Target online. This joins the Google Store and Amazon.

From August 11-25, the Fitbit Ace LTE will be available for $30 off on the Google Store.