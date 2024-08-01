Google bringing ‘School time’ to Android phones

After introducing on the Fitbit Ace LTE earlier this year, Google is bringing “School time” to Android phones and tablets, as well as Samsung Wear OS devices.

When School time is enabled, a child’s phone is set to a “dedicated home screen with limited functionality” during specified hours. The goal is to “reduce distractions during class.” However, it can be enabled on the fly, like “when it may be time to focus or take a break from screens.”

Using the Family Link app, parents get to set the schedule (like Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.), pick what apps are available, and “allow calls or texts from specific contacts.” Parents can quickly unlock Android’s School time as needed.

Kids see a black screen that notes how “School time is active” and when the device is locked until. They can check “Available apps,” while the phone shortcut is in the bottom-left corner.

This was first introduced on the Fitbit Ace LTE, and is now coming to “select Android phones, tablets and Samsung Galaxy Watches” over the next year. There’s no mention of the Pixel Watch today.

In other family updates, YouTube will let parents “gain visibility into their teens’ activity” by linking accounts. This is rolling out “later this summer.”