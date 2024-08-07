Pixel Weather will have notifications, ‘Weather map,’ and AI summaries

Following the leak earlier this week, the native Pixel Weather app is available for manual sideload.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

For starters, the icon is a textured sun and cloud on a blue background. Google pitches the app as providing “real-time weather, forecasts, and other details for your current or saved locations.” You can sign-in to sync saved locations across devices or use Pixel Weather without your Google Account.

Google asks for the notification permission, but there’s nothing in the app about alerts right now. Looking at strings for version 1.0.20240318.637962058, we learn that Pixel Weather will offer:

Precipitation notifications : “Receive a notification when precipitation like rain or snow is arriving soon”

: “Receive a notification when precipitation like rain or snow is arriving soon” Weather forecasts: “Receive a notification forecast every evening, for your current location”

When viewing the weather for a city, you can rearrange all the cards except for the Hourly forecast. For example, the 10-day forecast can be moved to the bottom and the 1×1 cards elevated.

The UV index card uses Material You’s scallop shape, while everything is rounded square or circle. The Pressure dial looks like a Wear OS Tile from the Fitbit app.

Tapping your profile avatar in the account menu lets you change Temperature units and Theme. Light (above) and Dark (below) determine the card background, while System default is available.

Meanwhile, the app is getting some sort of “Weather map,” with radar being a top feature request since the Google Weather redesign last year. There will also be “AI Weather Summaries.”

Pixel Weather is nice as is but wait until you hear about the upcoming AI Weather Summaries in it, and the Weather map too :) — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) August 7, 2024

You can install Pixel Weather from APK Mirror (via Kamila Wojciechowska). It’s rumored to launch with the Pixel 9, and will presumably make its way to all other Pixel devices via the Play Store as an update to the existing service that provides weather in the Google Clock app.