Google finally making a native Weather app with Pixel 9 

With the Pixel 9 series, Google is rumored to be releasing an exclusive Pixel Weather app.

As shared by Android Authority today, the current condition, temperature, “feels like,” and high/low are prominently displayed at the top, with the city noted in the app bar. That said, we don’t see the Froggy weather mascot.

This is followed by carousels for Hourly forecast and 10-day forecast. You can tap a day for full details.

You then get fun Material You shapes for Wind, Sunrise & sunset, UV index, AQI Visibility, Humidity, and Pressure.

In the top-left corner, you go back to a list of cities, including Current and Saved locations.

Instead of being dependent and part of Google Search, Pixel Weather is its own app with a com.google.android.apps.weather package that’s used to show weather in the Clock app today.

This weather app is rumored to expand beyond the Pixel 9 to Google’s older devices in the future. It will presumably roll out as a Play Store update.

