Galaxy S24 Ultra sees August security update, but it isn’t One UI 6.1.1

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is starting to see a security update for the month of August. This comes as Samsung delays One UI 6.1.1, seemingly in favor of security concerns.

Many users have been hoping to see the new One UI 6.1.1 update hit their Galaxy S24 phones this month, but it looks like it’s continuously being delayed. The One UI 6.1.1 update contains some neat updates to the camera system, including some of the features we see on the Galaxy Z fold 6. That include Portrait Studio, Sketch to Image, and Live Effect.

Instead of One UI 6.1.1, Galaxy users are seeing a new August security update being rolled out to their devices. Specifically, the Galaxy S24 Ultra for the time being. This update is actually rather serious. As noted by NotebookCheck last month, the August security patch addresses a few security vulnerabilities. Namely, CVE-2024-32896 in Samsung’s system, which refers to one that affects all Android phones.

The vulnerability is identified as critical and should be addressed as such. Critical classifications usually mean that malicious actors could gain access to a device if the vulnerability is exploited, which would be a much bigger problem than not being able to turn your stick figures into AI art.

It could be possible that Samsung is waiting until this security patch finishes making its rounds before introducing a new set of features into the wild. Of course, that also likely means One UI 7 is being delayed even further. We’ve previously reported that Samsung is delaying it “indefinitely.”

Essentially, we’re seeing a traffic jam. One UI 7 can’t move until One UI 6.1.1 gets out of the way, which won’t happen until Samsung addresses Galaxy security issues in the August update – seemingly.

The August security patch doesn’t include anything beyond these critical and high-priority fixes, which isn’t out of the norm for general monthly updates.

There is still a chance we could see One UI 6.1.1 begin to roll out this month. It’s only the second week, after all. How high users should keep their hopes is another story.

