GeForce Now hits 2,000 supported games in the cloud

GeForce Now has been one of the most impressive cloud gaming services to watch evolve over the years. Since it’s launch, GeForce Now has amassed a total of 2,000 supported game titles available to play.

For the uninitiated, GeForce Now is a gaming service that allows you to play full PC titles via an internet connection – no installation needed. Users do need to have purchased the game from one of the few supported game marketplaces out there, like Steam and Xbox on Windows.

When it launched, it offered a cool experience through devices like the Nvidia Shield that allowed you to play games on demand rather than sit at a computer or console and wait for the game to install or update. The caveat was speed. Even strong internet connections offered a lackluster experience.

GeForce Now, in its current state, is genuinely incredible. Since the upgrade to 4K and 240FPS on some devices with a capable internet connection, there is no perceivable difference in gaming on a local install versus gaming with GeForce Now. It’s pricey at $20/month for the best tier, but it’s a very cool niche product for a variety of devices. The service is still half-off through August 18.

Today, GeForce Now announced that the service has hit 2,000 available gaming titles in the cloud. These GeForce Now games are playable through connected Steam, Xbox, Epic Games, and Ubisoft accounts. The Nvidia company notes that 120 of these titles are via Xbox Game Pass, which has boosted the service since the partnership was announced some time ago. Around 100 of those titles are free-to-play, which means a GeForce Now subscription is the only thing that’s needed.

That announcement comes with a few extra titles that are being added this week:

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ratten Reich

Nine Sols

Visions of Mana Demo

