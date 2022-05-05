GeForce Now adds support for 4K streaming on Windows and macOS

A couple of years after its debut, Nvidia GeForce Now is finally expanding its streaming options on PC and Mac. Starting today, GeForce Now supports 4K streaming on Windows and macOS.

Rolling out now through the Windows and macOS apps for GeForce Now, the cloud gaming service can stream games at up to 4k120, as long as your display can handle that quality and refresh rate. This only works through the native apps, though, not the browser client.

Of course, Nvidia GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 tier is required to stream games in 4K. Support for 4K first debuted alongside that stronger streaming tier last year exclusively on the Shield TV. Prior to this update, streaming on PC and macOS was capped at 1440p.

Nvidia touts that DLSS and the powerful hardware behind GeForce Now make this upgraded resolution possible.

4K streaming gets a boost by NVIDIA DLSS, groundbreaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on RTX GPUs. DLSS taps into the power of a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for games.

This is a notable achievement for Nvidia as well, with GeForce Now being one of the only cloud gaming services that supports 4K streaming on a variety of devices.

