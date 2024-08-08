Pixel 9 advertising push kicks off with star-studded ‘After Party’ following keynote

Following Made by Google 2024 on Tuesday, Google is hosting a “star-studded livestream variety show” called the “After Party” to promote and highlight the Pixel 9 series.

The Made by Google After Party will take place on Tuesday, August 13 at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET, or just after the Pixel 9 keynote. You can watch it on the Made by Google YouTube channel with live demos and other pre-taped segments that show the latest Pixel features. AI will play a role in this “Pixel and Gemini experience.”

It will be hosted by Keke Palmer and feature guest appearances from “Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Butler, fashion designer Joe Ando, along with other surprise celebrity guests and a musical performance.”

Google hopes to contextualize the “new product innovations in a fun, consumer-friendly way” by “tapping into cultural trends and everyday passions like fashion, food, pets, and more.”

“We’re excited to debut our first-ever Made by Google After Party, where we’ll bring together a diverse group of celebrities and media personalities to showcase the latest AI features in our Pixel portfolio. Daryl Butler, Google’s Vice President of Devices & Services Marketing

