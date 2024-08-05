Here’s what you said was your favorite Pixel 9 color

In just over a week, we’ll know for certain just what the Pixel 9 series has to offer. That said, leak have given us an idea of the Pixel 9 color options – here’s what you said was your favorite.

If you missed our original survey, we asked you just what color you’re most anticipating from the Pixel 9 series. With 4 smartphones and 10 distinct hues to choose from, picking the right color is going to be a big part of the pre-purchase process.

Google likes to keep things simple. The designs are clean and the colors are consistent across the lineup this year. To that end, the most popular individual choice was the Pixel 9 Pro in Hazel. 22.4% of you said this is the color that you want most. It definitely had vibes of the Pixel 7 Pro. Reader Huy Tran said they actually want a brighter green Pro tier model, but they’ll “settle for Hazel.”

The Hazel Pixel 9 Pro edged the most popular color choice, but the green Pixel 9 appears to be the perfect choice for 21.44% of you out there. It certainly has a lot more vibrancy than the Hazel Pro model, with reader JG suggesting that a brighter case might alleviate the muted color setup. Interestingly, reader Luke says that Hazel was their “least favorite color of the bunch.”

I’m somewhat shocked that the Obsidian Pixel 9 Pro is the third most popular color choice with 11.71% of you telling us that this is your favorite option. This is closely followed by the Porcelain 9 Pro, which is preferred by 9.79% of you.

The Rose Pixel 9 Pro is only preferred by 8.20% of you, while the smaller Pixel 9 amassed just 6.33% of the vote. The plain Obsidian model was more popular with 7.35% of you saying it is better than the pink colorway.

Because we separated out into each individual color, the results are a little skewed. However, when we combine things, the picture is a little more interesting. Hazel and Green account for over 40% of of the vote. Obsidian 21.61%, Porcelain at 15.72%, and Rose at 14.54%. Because Google likes to split the lineup with minor finish differences, you might have a preference for one model that doesn’t translate to the other lineup. It’s glossy versus matte and muted versus vibrant.

John makes a very salient point for those of us in global regions, he hopes that we don’t get storage lock-in for specific colors like the Pixel 6 series started back in 2021. Reader Jonathan might be a little overzealous, but he’s kind of correct if we phrase as a question “does color matter” when we put a case on anyway? I’m sure he was in the 2.43% of you that said you don’t care about color.

