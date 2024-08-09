Deals: Galaxy Tab S9 FE $110 off, Galaxy Tab A9+ $170, 55-inch Google Smart TV $180, Pixel gear, USB-C hubs, more

Friday’s deals are here with notable price drops on Samsung’s more affordable tablets including Galaxy Tab A9+ with options to transform it into the new Kids Edition for less alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE starting at $340. If you’re looking to bring home an inexpensive 55-inch Google smart TV for the game room or even the kids, we have a regularly $450 TCL model down at $180 if you’re quick alongside offers on charging gear, office chairs, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Samsung’s super-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ at $170, or grab it in the ‘Kids Edition’ config at the best price yet

While we did track a fleeting deal on Prime Day for less, Amazon has once again dropped the price on Samsung’s ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ down to $169.99 shipped. This is a regularly $220 tablet that is currently $10 under the Samsung direct sale price to deliver the lowest we can find. This is the third-best discount we have tracked since launch, landing within $27 of the all-time low we tracked for just a couple days last month. But this deal can also yield the lowest total yet on what is effectively the new Kids Edition configuration too. Details below.

While Samsung did just re-package this tablet as the Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition, it is literally the same model as the one we are featuring on sale above but with a the new Puffy Case and a $270 list price. Just keep in mind, if you are looking to land the affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ for the kids, you can score the tablet at Amazon for $170 today and then just buy the Puffy kid-friendly case at Samsung for $35 and stil come out well below the $270 list on the Kids Edition – this, in some ways, is the best price drop we have tracked on what is essentially the same as the Kids Edition model.

You can get a detailed breakdown on the Kids Edition launch right here.

Save $110 on Samsung’s latest 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet starting from $340

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE starting at $339.99 shipped to give folks another shot at scoring a Galaxy Tab without spending flagship S9 money. This model launched in fall 2023 at $450 and is currently fetching as much directly from Samsung. While we did see a fleeting deal for less during the summer Prime event for a couple days, this is otherwise within $10 of the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Today’s deal is live on the gray and mint colorways.

Alongside the $110 in savings we are seeing here today, you’re looking at a notable chance to land a mid-range Galaxy tablet at roughly $420 under the sale price on the base model Galaxy Tab S9. While that one is currently starting at $761.76 on Amazon right now, or $158 off the regular $920 price tag for the lowest price we can find, that’s still more than $100 over the best price we have tracked.

Today only: Land a regularly $450 TCL 55-inch Google Smart TV down at $180 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is serving up what is basically doorbuster-worthy pricing on the 2023 model TCL 55-inch Class Q5 Google Smart TV at $180 shipped. This model released last year and still carries as much as $450 on a regular basis at Best Buy. This deep $270 price drop is s notable chance to score a modest new Google smart TV for smaller bedrooms, the kids, the home office or otherwise at the price of a serious bargain-bin model. For further comparison, Walmart is charging over $350 of this TV right now and today’s deal comes in at $18 under our previous mention on the smaller 43-inch.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Samsung’s 2024 flagship 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor with Gaming Hub hits $458 all-time low (Reg. $700)

This year Samsung refreshed its Smart Monitor lineup and we are now tracking a deep deal on what is arguably the best of them all. Regularly $700, you can now score the 2024 model Samsung 32-Inch M8 (M80D) Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV down at $467.90 $458.08 shipped. Currently on sale for $550 directly from Samsung, you’re looking at 33% in savings, or over $232 off the going rate via Amazon right now. While you will find some of the more affordable and less premium models on sale down below, this is the latest flagship Smart Monitor from the brand at a new Amazon all-time low.

Google Pixel Fold drops to its lowest price at $1,249 ahead of the Pixel 9 hardware event ($550 off)

Alongside its Back to school sale with offers on Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and more, Best Buy is now offering a new all-time low price on an unlocked 256GB Google Pixel Fold at $1,249 shipped. This last-minute deal ahead of the upcoming Pixel 9 hardware event shaves $550 off the phone’s $1,800 price tag. Thanks to this 30% discount, the Pixel Fold in the Obsidian colorway is now $50 below our previous mention, fetching the lowest price we have tracked. It will, in fact, drop to $1,149 if you connect with a carrier at Best Buy.

Google’s unlocked Pixel 8 Pro falls back to Prime Day price at $300 off, Pixel 8a hits new $399 low

We saw a solid price drop on the latest Google Pixel 8a for Prime Day, as well as up to $300 on the flagship pro model…and the deals are back once again (or even lower). Google is launching the new Pixel 9 very soon, but you aren’t going to be getting one of those at $300 off any time soon. Amazon now has Pixel 8 Pro back down at the $699 shipped Prime Day price. Regularly $999, this is a $300 cash discount, $50 under our previous mention, and matching Amazon all-time low we spotted for Prime Day. Head below for the return of Prime Day pricing on Pixel 8 as well as a new all-time low on Pixel 8a.

Just for comparison’s sake, the upcoming Pixel 3 will come in two flavors, a 41mm model like the featured deals above and a larger 45mm. The smaller size is expected to carry a $349 MSRP while the larger of two will jump to $399. The LTE versions of both are expected to land at $449 and $499.

Google Pixel 8 deals:

First straight cash deal on new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at $630 or up to $350 off with trade-in

The new Galaxy Watch Ultra is arguably the most exciting new release in wearables, and we are now tracking the first deal via Amazon. It’s not a huge deal, but it is the very first straight cash discount after the pre-order phase and this is 9to5Toys where every one if your hard-earned dollars counts. If you’re looking to secure one of Samsung’s latest flagship wearables right now, you can secure the Titanium Silver model on Amazon at $629.99 shipped. This is a $650 wearable that’s only seeing a $20 price drop right now, but it’s also the latest and greatest at the lowest price we can find. Just keep in mind, if you have gear to trade-in or want to bundle it with the new Galaxy Buds 3/Pro, you’ll want to go directly to Samsung where you can score the buds at up to $62.50 off and land up to $350 in instant trade-in credit.

While just about all of the pre-order offers have come and gone, you’ll want to scope out our feature piece right here if you’re eligible for EDU discounts – pricing can drop even lower even without trade-ins.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]