Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A9+ ‘Kids Edition’ with a ‘Puffy Cover’ for $269

Following the tablet’s launch earlier this year, Samsung is now announcing a “Kids Edition” of the Galaxy Tab A9+, offering a protective design and enhanced software so parents can feel safer when handing their kids a tablet.

Available starting today, Samsung says, the Galaxy Tab A9+ “Kids Edition” is, at its core, the same tablet the company launched a few months ago. It has an 11-inch, 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a big battery, and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage.

This new version has the same hardware, but adds a protective case that Samsung calls the “Puffy Cover.” This is made from “flexible, lightweight, and shockproof materials” and is included with the tablet’s purchase. There’s no mention of any sort of replacement program if the tablet does end up broken, but Samsung says the case can handle “daily wear and tear.” It also has a built-in kickstand.

The “Puffy Cover” is available in yellow, red, or blue colors. It can be purchased separately for $34.99 if you already have a Tab A9+.

Beyond that, this special edition comes with three “Crayo-Pen” styluses in different colors which can be stored away within the case, and also tethered to it to ensure it’s not lost, or worse.

The big differentiator here, though, is the Samsung Kids app, which is installed on the tablet right out of the box. This experience allows parents to set safety protocols on the tablet including screen time limits, app restrictions, and more. That app can be installed on the existing Tab A9+ and other Galaxy tablets, though.

Samsung is launching the “Kids Edition” Galaxy Tab A9+ for $269, a $50 jump over the regular version (which is also currently on sale). It’s available today from Samsung.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. A 5G model will be coming to Verizon later.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram