Leaked specs show Galaxy S24 FE might be more flagship than budget

The Galaxy FE series has always been a budget option for those who want Samsung’s best designs with a couple of cut corners. This year, leaked specs indicate that the Galaxy S24 FE will be pulling more weight than in the past.

The Galaxy S24 series is Samsung’s most expensive lineup. It offers small changes over the previous generation in design and processing power, but it’s a change nonetheless. The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to bring a very similar experience, sporting an identical look with cost-cutting measures under the hood.

According to new leaks, the Galaxy S24 FE will sport a 6.7-inch display that can hit 120Hz (via Android Headlines). It should be able to reach a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, which is on par with Google’s a-series. For reference, the Galaxy S24+ brings the same display size, making the S24 FE bigger than the base Galaxy S24 model at 6.2 inches. The leaks seem to be quiet on resolution.

The uncovered info notes that the new FE phone will carry a 4,565mAh battery, rated for 29 hours of video playback and 78 hours of audio. That’ll power the Exynos 2400e which Samsung is trusting to take on some of its most popular AI features.

The leak lists Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Generative Edit, Sketch to Image, and Live Translate as Galaxy AI features coming in the S24 FE. We recently covered Samsung’s plans to bring Galaxy Ai to older and new A-series devices, which indicates that the company is working on equipping these phones with capable hardware. The Galaxy S24 FE will be no different and should make use of most of Samsung’s Ai feature set.

The Galaxy S24 FE is also set to come with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 8MP 3x optical zoom unit. Samsung has gotten a little better at camera processing as of late, and it’ll be interesting to see how well the Fan Edition S24 takes care of images.

There is no price available for the Galaxy S24 FE, though we can assume it’ll be up from the S23 FE at $599. Each of Samsung’s flagships seemed to go up by around $100 or so, and we’d assume the S24 FE would be no different.

More on Samsung: