Deals: OnePlus Buds 3 $70, OnePlus 12, Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+, Chromebook Plus from $329, and more

Your Monday morning deals are headlined by the OnePlus back to school sale that is now offering notable price drops on its Android tablets, its latest OnePlus Buds 3, and the OnePlus 12 with a FREE $180 pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 thrown in, among other things. We then move over to the notebook side of things with Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop back down at the all-time low alongside ASUS’ Chromebook Plus CX304 on sale at $329 and the return of this year’s best Prime Day headphones deal, the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198. Head below for all of that and much more.

Score a flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2 at $800 ($1,080 value)

Alongside the new low we spotted this morning on the OnePlus Buds 3, we are now tracking a solid discount on its flagship OnePlus 12 Android smartphone. You can now score the elevated 512GB OnePlus 12 at $799.99 shipped in Silky Black or Flowy Emerald via Amazon, down from its regular $900 price tag. However, you’ll also find the same deal directly from OnePlus with your choice of FREE add-ons: the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 ($180 value) or the OnePlus Adventure Backpack ($70 value). While we did see this phone drop to $750 in one color for a short time last month, considering the bonus up to $180 in value today, you’re looking at one of the best effective price tags yet.

OnePlus Pad Android tablet falls to $400 shipped in back to school sale ($80 off), plus more

It’s been a busy day in OnePlus gear deals with its back to school event now in full swing. First we saw a new low on the 2024 OnePlus Buds 3 alongside a deal on the pro set before the bundle offers on its flagship OnePlus 12 handset, and now we are looking at the tablets. The new OnePlus Pad 2 has jumped back to full price with a FREE Folio Case thrown in, but the original OnePlus Pad that remains in the lineup has dropped to $399.99 shipped at Amazon and directly from OnePlus. This is $80 off, within $20 of the lowest we have tracked, which was a fleeting offer at Woot last month, and the best we can find – today’s deal is matching the Amazon low.

Latest OnePlus Buds 3 with ANC and 44-hr. battery hit $70 low today (Reg. $100), Buds Pro 2 $60 off

Joining a 33% price drop on the flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at $119.99, down from the regular $180 price tag, the latest OnePlus buds have now hit a new post-launch low. The official site is now offering the OnePlus Buds 3 in Splendid Blue or Metallic Grey down at $69.99 shipped. This is 30% off the regular $100 price tag and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention, $18 under the best price on Amazon, and best we have tracked since release earlier this year.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite just fell back to lowest price at $1,000 (Save $350)

Update: Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC has returned to its lowest price at $999.99 shipped on Best Buy and Samsung.

If you missed the first post-launch deal that dropped Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to its lowest price earlier this month, then here’s your second chance. We are now tracking a deal at Best Buy that drops Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop back to $999.99 shipped. This deal shaves $350 off the base variant’s $1,350 usual price, matching the lowest price have tracked for this new laptop that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. This discounted price is also matched at Samsung, where you can also save up to 25% on other Samsung gear like the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when bundled with the laptop.

ASUS’ Chromebook Plus CX3402 drops lower than its Prime Day price at $329 (Today only, $170 off)

As a part of its Back to School sale with deals on smartphones, laptops, and other school gear, Best Buy is now offering the lowest price for ASUS’ Chromebook Plus CX304 at $329 shipped. You are looking at a solid 34% discount right now on this Chromebook’s usual $499 going rate. Today’s $170 discount makes it $20 cheaper than our previous mention from last month, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. The same Chromebook is currently fetching a relatively higher $484 at Newegg from a third-party seller.

Head back to school with HP’s 2024 Chromebook 14a down to just $380 (New low, $150 off)

Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Nothing’s flagship transparent Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT and smart ANC hit $119 low

We just spotted the lowest price yet on the flagship 2024 Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds down at $119 shipped via trusted Amazon seller Essential-Tech. They are listed with a regular price at $159 on Amazon but the actual MSRP is $149 here. Currently marked down to $129 directly from Nothing – this is matching the previous deal price we featured, this set is now even lower via Amazon. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and lands at a new Amazon all-time low.

Motorola’s regularly up to $90 MA1 brings wireless Android Auto to your ride at $45 or less

Target is stepping in today with one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter at $44.99 shipped. While we have seen this model floating in and around the $50 to $60 range this year a few times, it does carry a regular price at $90 and is now 50% below that. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention from the official Amazon listing (it is currently sold out there) and will drop even lower for folks with a Target Circle Card – the additional 5% off will yield a total at $42.74. Head below for additional details.

First straight cash deal on new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at $630 or up to $350 off with trade-in

Update: Amazon has now dropped the Titanium Silver model Galaxy Watch Ultra down to $599.99 shipped. You’ll want to check out the details below really quick first, but this is the lowest straight up cash discount we have tracked since release.

The new Galaxy Watch Ultra is arguably the most exciting new release in wearables, and we are now tracking the first deal via Amazon. It’s not a huge deal, but it is the very first straight cash discount after the pre-order phase and this is 9to5Toys where every one if your hard-earned dollars counts. If you’re looking to secure one of Samsung’s latest flagship wearables right now, you can secure the Titanium Silver model on Amazon at $629.99 shipped. This is a $650 wearable that’s only seeing a $20 price drop right now, but it’s also the latest and greatest at the lowest price we can find. Just keep in mind, if you have gear to trade-in or want to bundle it with the new Galaxy Buds 3/Pro, you’ll want to go directly to Samsung where you can score the buds at up to $62.50 off and land up to $350 in instant trade-in credit.

While just about all of the pre-order offers have come and gone, you’ll want to scope out our feature piece right here if you’re eligible for EDU discounts – pricing can drop even lower even without trade-ins.

