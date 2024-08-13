Google launches AI-loaded Pixel 9 at $799

The Pixel 9 is Google’s new baseline flagship device, but it packs a serious punch backed by Google’s AI suite at a reasonable $799 price tag.

Google is quickly honing in on AI, and the Pixel series has showcased some strong advancements over the past couple of years. The new Pixel 9 is hardly different, packing new camera features like “Add me” and Gemini Advanced powered by Google’s latest SoC.

That chip is the Tensor G4, which is accompanied by a healthy 12GB of RAM on the Pixel 9. The Tensor series has done well in powering Google’s devices, which have brought features that find themselves on other Android-powered phones throughout the market.

The Pixel 9 carries an Actua display measuring 6.3 inches. That panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 – as is the device’s rear. The Actua series is a new display panel introduced with the Pixel 8. The more expensive Pixel 9 Pro brings a Super Actua display, which hits a higher brightness and resolution, while the Pixel 9 sits at 1080 x 2424 in its OLED panel.

On the back, Google is highlighting the cameras as much as possible. The new design has the camera array at center focus, and the bar present on the three previous versions is gone. Now, an island houses a 50MP main lens and a 48MP ultrawide. The proven 50MP lens is capable of Google’s Super Res zoom at 8x optical zoom, while the 48MP unit will have an improved macro mode for closeup shots.

The Pixel 9 camera packs some familiar and brand-new features. Users might be familiar with Night Sight for really cool astrophotography shots and possibly Best Take, which was introduced last year. Adding on to that, Google is equipping the Pixel 9 with “Add Me,” which will allow users to merge separate photos to include themselves in group shot settings. Essentially, you’ll be able to take two pictures and merge them together. With Google’s AI suite, the resulting image should look like a normal group shot.

The Pixel 9 also has access to Magic Editor and the catalog of features included within.

One of the more important and exciting features, though, might be the addition of Satellite SOS. Where there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage in an area, and you activate the traditional SOS function, the Pixel 9 will connect to a satellite network to ensure the signal gets broadcast to your selected contacts. This service costs nothing for the user in the first two years and is only available in the US.

The Pixel 9 brings an improved battery capacity, both in size and speed. The new cell sits at 4,700mAh with fast charging. According to Google, the Pixel 9 can reach 55% in just 30 minutes. This will be aided by Google’s new 45W USB-C charger, which is sold separately. The Pixel 9 also brings fast wireless charging but no Qi2 magnets for MagSafe compatibility without a case.

The Pixel 9 will launch with Android 14, though it should be first in line to receive Android 15 when it’s released in full. Google promises 7 years of OS and security updates, copying the promise users saw last year.

This is the most affordable option in Google’s Pixel 9 lineup, starting at $799 for the 128GB version and coming in 4 color options – Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony. The phone is set to be available in the US, Canada, and most European and Asian markets.