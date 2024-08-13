Pixel 9 adds Call Notes recording & transcription, free Satellite SOS for two years

The Pixel 9 series will get a “Satellite SOS” feature that lets you reach emergency services when you’re out of cellular connectivity, while Call Notes adds recording and transcription to the Phone by Google app.

Call Notes

When in a call on the Pixel 9, tap the “More” overflow menu for “Call notes.” Google will disclose to all parties that you’re recording, with the screen noting that it’s in progress. Calls have to be longer than 30 seconds.

After you hang up, it will take a moment for the Call Notes to generate the summary. It will appear in the Recents tab with a tap letting you view the full transcript and listen to the audio. This is powered by on-device Gemini Nano.

It joins Call Screen, Hold for Me, and Direct My Call, while there’s also improved Clear Calling quality.

Satellite SOS

When attempting to place a call without cellular connectivity, your Pixel will surface a new “Satellite SOS” option. It starts by answering an Emergency Questionnaire to categorize the issue:

Illness or injury

Vehicle or vessel

Lost, missing, or trapped

Crime

Fire

Something else

You are instructed to “stay outdoors, avoid building, trees, and mountains during this process” and remain steady.

Once locked, you can type out a more descriptive message, with Google also sending device location and battery level.

Behind-the-scenes, Google is working with Garmin Response and they will send details to emergency services. As such, you don’t have to be on a specific carrier.

Satellite SOS will be available first in the US on Pixel 9 devices and free for two years.