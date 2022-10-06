The Pixel Buds Pro are now available in 5 new countries, totaling 17 – Here’s the full list

After the Made by Google 2022 event concluded, the Pixel Buds Pro became available in five more countries, bringing the total number to 17.

Back when the Pixel buds were released, the brand-new earbuds from Google were slated to come to 12 different countries. Of those, seven were given the full-color lineup. Users there could choose from Coral, Fog, Charcoal, and Lemongrass. Now, it looks like full availability has rolled out to most of the full list.

Recently, the availability of the Pixel Buds Pro reached five more countries, just in time for the releases of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch from Google. Unfortunately, no new colors were released during the event, so it looks like users will need to stick with options from the original lineup if they want to pair some to their Pixel Wath and Pixel 7.

As for the new countries, it looks like only Charcoal and Fog colorways are ready to buy. We’ll likely see more availability come in the future as time progresses. Here’s the list of the five new countries added:

  • Denmark
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Sweden
  • India

Note: The Pixel Buds Pro are available in India, though not through the Google Store – only Flipkart.

Full country availability and price

  • NEW Denmark (1.799 kr) – Charcoal, Fog
  • NEW Netherlands (€219) – Charcoal, Fog
  • NEW Norway (kr 2 399) – Charcoal, Fog
  • NEW Sweden (2 399 kr) – Charcoal, Fog
  • NEW India (₹19,990) – Charcoal, Fog
  • United States – ($199.99) Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass
  • Canada (CA$259.99) – Charcoal, Fog, Lemongrass
  • United Kingdom (£179) – Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass
  • France (219 €) — Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass
  • Germany (€219) – Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass
  • Ireland (€219) – Charcoal
  • Italy (€219) – Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass
  • Spain (€219) – Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass
  • Australia (A$299) – Charcoal, Fog, Lemongrass
  • Japan (¥ 23,800) – Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass
  • Taiwan ($5,990) – Charcoal, Fog
  • Singapore (SGD 299) – Charcoal

