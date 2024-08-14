Deals: Pixel 9, Pixel Buds Pro 2, 2024 Motorola Edge, Samsung Smart Monitors, Google Ace, and more

Just after yesterday’s Made by Google event, we are now tracking loads of big-time deals on the latest Pixel 9 handsets and the new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 alongside $100 in savings on the unlocked 2024 Motorola Edge. From there we move over to one of the first chances to save on the new Fitbit Google Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch and the return of Amazon all-time low pricing on the 2024 Samsung 32-inch M5 (M50D) Series FHD Smart Monitor. All of that and more awaits down below in today’s 9to5toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor is a whole lot more than just a display at $250 low (Reg. $300)

As part of its ongoing back to school deals with hundreds in savings, and joining this deal its 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor with a FREE $100 Amazon gift card, we are now tracking the 2024 Samsung 32-inch M5 (M50D) Series FHD Smart Monitor down at $249.99 shipped. This is the 2024 updated model that regularly fetches $300 and is now $50 off at both Samsung and Amazon and in both the black and white colorways. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and lands at a lower price tag than the smaller 27-inch model right now.

Motorola’s unlocked 2024 Edge back to $450 Amazon low at $100 off and $349 less than Pixel 9

While we are fresh off the exciting new Google Pixel 9 launch from yesterday with big-time pre-order deals and Amazon gift card offers at the ready, but we did also just spot the return of all-time low pricing on the unlocked 2024 Motorola Edge. A far more affordable handset than anything Google revealed yesterday, you can now land one on Amazon for $449.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $550 price tag, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. It is also, just for comparison sake, $349 under the price of the base model Google Pixel 9 and drastically less pricey than the new Pixel 9 Fold.

New ‘first-of-its-kind’ Google Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch drops to $200 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the first price drop on the new Fitbit Google Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch at $199.95 shipped in both colorways – Spicy Moovin and Mild Strange Arcade. The new Fitbit Google Ace wearable was first unveiled back in late May with Wear OS and Pixel Watch 2-worthy specs shortly before we had a chance to go hands-on – we called it “Google’s most complete launch in ages.” It carries a regular price at $230 and is now seeing the only the second price drop since launch as part – the other was during Amazon’s Prime Day sale at $180.

Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.

Nothing’s flagship transparent Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT and smart ANC hit $119 low

We just spotted the lowest price yet on the flagship 2024 Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds down at $119 shipped via trusted Amazon seller Essential-Tech. They are listed with a regular price at $159 on Amazon but the actual MSRP is $149 here. Currently marked down to $129 directly from Nothing – this is matching the previous deal price we featured, this set is now even lower via Amazon. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and lands at a new Amazon all-time low.

Tested: Oakywood’s gorgeous new wood and steel desktop drawers aren’t perfect, but they are very close to it

