Pixel Stand mod enables phones to charge in landscape orientation

The Pixel Stand is far from perfect, it is a bit finicky and only truly works well with your devices in one orientation. However, thanks to a mod, one Pixel Stand owner has made charging in landscape orientation work with just about any phone.

If you didn’t already know, the second-generation Pixel Stand is actually capable of charging your Pixel when in landscape orientation. Using the positioning plinth, though, you can’t do so. Instead, your phone must be positioned higher up the Pixel Stand to align the Qi charging coils. What’s more frustrating is that the first-generation Pixel wireless charger was able to charge in landscape with no adjustments required.

The Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds Pro are also catered for with a small “dimple” that lets the egg-shaped carry case nestle in and charge safely without problems despite its diminutive size.

With chargers that support MagSafe and MagSafe cases, you don’t need to worry about that. That said, not all cases for Pixel support the magnetic attachment, nor do they offer any way to attach your phone in this orientation.

Ordinarily, this means that only the biggest devices, like foldable phones, can achieve this with an unmodified Pixel Stand. This annoyance was enough to prompt /u/Illustrious-Stop-969 to create a 3D-printed kickstand so that their Google Pixel could be charged while using the first-party wireless charger and access the fastest wireless charging speed for the device.

It’s a super simple block with a ledge and base to prop up your phone so that the charging coil in your phone lines up with the coil in the Pixel Stand. You could consider it a bit “hacky” but if it looks stupid and it works, it ain’t stupid. In theory, you wouldn’t even need to 3D print to achieve something similar with what is effectively a prop.

It’s not fully clear from the image, but given this kickstand is rectangular in shape, it shouldn’t block airflow from the fans on the charger. At least in theory, the concave shape of the charging base should still allow for adequate airflow and channel the fan-blown air to the back of the phone charging at the top. With an app like StandBy Mode Pro you can even mimic the StandBy mode that iOS devices show when charging in landscape orientation.

Sadly, the original creator didn’t share any other details nor the STL files for 3D printing a kickstand for your own Pixel Stand. That said, we have reached out, and maybe they’ll be able to provide some information on how to make your own if you want to charge your phone from a new angle.

