Windows adds fluid new Nearby Share option for linked Android phones

Utilizing the existing connection between Android phones and Windows with the Phone Link app, Microsoft is now baking Nearby Share into PCs, starting with the Preview Channel and making its way to public versions of Windows.

Windows has been able to connect to your Android phone for quite a while, and it’s been a nice feature for those who want to answer messages or browse photos through a PC app instead of interacting with a smartphone.

The Phone Link app provides a connection between Android and Windows that tres to emulate an experience one can find by using a single ecosystem, like using a Galaxy Book and Galaxy phone. In reality, it’s nowhere near as polished as a single ecosystem connection and can feel a little clunky.

However, a new feature goes a long way toward embracing the disconnect between phones and PCs (via Windows Central). When an Android device and PC are connected via Phone Link, Nearby Share will now pop up in the native share menu over files and similar items.

The function is separate from Google’s standalone Quick Share app. That individual application can come pre-installed on certain PCs and offers a share menu option, but it still opens the program in a new window. It becomes a matter of preference when comparing Google’s Quick Share option to Windows’ Phone Link feature. They do the same thing in a short amount of time, but the latter option takes one or two fewer clicks.

How to use Windows’ new native Nearby Share

Nearby Share in the share menu on Windows will start to show up first for users on the Windows Insider channel in Windows 10 and 11. This update channel allows users to get updates before the general public. it is a public channel but should be considered a beta program and joined with caution.

For those on Microsoft’s public release channel, the feature will likely ship out soon in an upcoming update.

Using the feature is simple once your phone and PC are connected via Phone Link. To do that, download Link to Windows from the Google Play Store and connect it by following the steps in the Phone Link app on your PC.

Once that connection is made, here’s how to share files:

On your PC, find a file you want to share. Right-click the file and click Share. Under the Nearby Share section, hit My Phone (Android). The file will begin sending, and a notification will appear on your phone.

You can also send files from your phone to your PC, but the process doesn’t utilize the Quick Share menu on Android. Instead, you need to select the Link to Windows Send to PC option.

This functionality was already available through the Nearby Share app from Google. Still, being able to send files through the native sharing menu is a massive benefit and cuts down on time in the long run. Again, this feature is currently only available through the Windows Insider program, though it’ll likely become public soon enough.