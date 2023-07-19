Google launches Nearby Share for Windows and partnering to pre-install

Following the beta this March, Google is ready to launch Nearby Share for Windows in full today.

Since the preview started, Google has worked to improve speed and reliability of file transfers between Windows PCs and Android devices. Updates in recent months have specifically reduced crashes and increased the transfer success rate.

Nearby Share has been installed by over 1.7 million users and has seen over 50 million transferred files – with photos and videos unsurprisingly being the most popular file type – since then. Documents, audio, and folders are also supported.

To mark today’s stable launch, Nearby Share for Windows will show an estimated file transfer time: “This can be helpful when you’re sending large files like videos or entire folders and want to see how quickly it will be shared.” “Less than X minutes left” joins the circular indicator and other existing estimates.

Additionally, Nearby Share notifications now show an image preview to help you confirm what’s been received, along with where it’s saved.

Going forward, Google is partnering with manufacturers to include Nearby Share on “select Windows PCs.” HP was the one partner named today, with the Dragonfly Pro getting the app. “New functionality” will also be added as Google continues working on Nearby Share.

Nearby Share requires a 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up with ARM not supported. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi or Ethernet have to be enabled with both devices needing to be on the same network and “within about 16 feet, or 5 meters, of each other.” You get the same visibility options as on phones: Everyone, Contacts, Your devices, and No one. The middle two options require that you sign in to your Google Account.

You can download Nearby Share for Windows on android.com.