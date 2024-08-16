 Skip to main content

Google opens access to Imagen 3, its latest model for AI image generation

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 16 2024 - 10:15 am PT
1 Comment
This image was generated using Google's ImageFX based on Imagen 3

After it was announced earlier this year, Google has opened access to Imagen 3, its new latent diffusion model used for generating images from text prompts.

Spotted by VentureBeat, Google recently published a research paper regarding the launch of Imagen 3 in the US. The company touts Imagen 3’s methods of minimizing the potential harm of its image generation through AI models.

We introduce Imagen 3, a latent diffusion model that generates high quality images from text prompts. We describe our quality and responsibility evaluations. Imagen 3 is preferred over other state-of-the-art (SOTA) models at the time of evaluation. In addition, we discuss issues around safety and representation, as well as methods we used to minimize the potential harm of our models.

The focus on “safety and representation” manifests itself through Google’s image generator denying some prompts. This comes as Elon Musk’s xAI has launched image generation within Grok-2, which is almost completely unrestricted and has seen countless controversial images created and shared across social media.

When it was announced at Google I/O in May, Google called Imagen 3 its “highest quality” image generator to date, with improvements to how it renders text as well as limiting visual artifacts that are common among AI-generated images. Google also announced “Veo” at I/O, a generative AI video tool that has yet to launch publicly.

Users can access Imagen 3 through ImageFX now.

More on Google AI:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google AI

Google AI

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications