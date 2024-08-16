 Skip to main content

Google Search AI Overviews now show up when you’re not signed in

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 16 2024 - 8:50 am PT
Following an expansion to other regions, Google is now testing the ability for AI Overviews to show up for users who aren’t signed into a Google account while using Search.

As spotted by a user on LinkedIn, Google has started to test out showing AI Overviews in Search when you’re not signed into a Google account. This includes in private browsing modes such as Chrome’s Incognito.

Google confirmed the change to Search Engine Roundtable, saying that it’s happening in the US.

We were also able to trigger AI Overviews to appear while searching through Chrome’s Incognito mode.

AI Overviews now work while signed out

Just yesterday Google announced that AI Overviews are expanding to several more countries – United Kingdom, India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil – and they’re also getting better at showing source links.

