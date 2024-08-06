Google Search app tests prominent Chrome Incognito shortcut on Android

For queries that you don’t want saved to Account history, the Google Search app on Android is testing a rather prominent shortcut to “Chrome Incognito.”

This works when you start a search directly in the Google app (and not the Pixel Launcher bar). “Chrome Incognito” appears in a Dynamic Color pill, complete with logo, above your keyboard. The bar does take up some space, while this button not being centered is not ideal.

On initial launch, Google explains how the “New Chrome incognito tab” works, with the main takeaway being that it’s to make sure searches don’t appear in your Account history. You can hit “Don’t show this again,” while this will simply open Google Chrome.

It’s more prominent than the “New Chrome Incognito tab” in the account menu when you tap your profile avatar in the top-right corner. It joins how you can “Delete last 15 minutes” with a tap.

The Google app on iOS features an “Incognito mode” toggle that doesn’t send users to Chrome.

We’re seeing this shortcut tested with the latest Google app beta (version 15.31) for some users.

