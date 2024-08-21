 Skip to main content

Ring’s new Battery Doorbell takes notes from Nest Doorbell, but for $80 less

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 21 2024 - 2:15 pm PT
0 Comments

Amazon’s Ring today announced its new Battery Doorbell, a $100 option that works without wires and has the same big upgrade Google made in its latest generation.

The new Ring Battery Doorbell, available starting on September 4, has the same basic look as previous models and is available in Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze colorways. But it has quite a few upgrades behind the scenes.

Those upgrades include improved battery life (by just shy of 25% for “average” settings) and color night vision.

There’s also a new mounting system which allows you to easily take the doorbell off of its mount when the time comes to recharge. It appears to work rather similarly to how Google’s Nest Doorbell (battery) can be removed from its mount.

Another note taken from Google’s doorbell is the new video aspect ratio on the latest Ring Battery Doorbell. Gone is the wide 16:9 layout, replaced with a 1:1 aspect ratio that’s better at showing the area directly in front of your door, good for spotting packages. This is the same upgrade Google made with its new Nest Doorbell lineup, and it is indeed quite a bit improvement functionally.

But Ring’s new option is quite a bit cheaper than what Google offers. The Nest Doorbell runs $179 for both the wired and battery-powered models, where Ring is selling its next option for $99.

Pre-orders are open now and there’s a trade-in option for 20% off when you send in any other Amazon device, and you’ll get a small gift card on top of that too.

More on Smart Home:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Ring

Ring

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications