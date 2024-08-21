Ring’s new Battery Doorbell takes notes from Nest Doorbell, but for $80 less

Amazon’s Ring today announced its new Battery Doorbell, a $100 option that works without wires and has the same big upgrade Google made in its latest generation.

The new Ring Battery Doorbell, available starting on September 4, has the same basic look as previous models and is available in Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze colorways. But it has quite a few upgrades behind the scenes.

Those upgrades include improved battery life (by just shy of 25% for “average” settings) and color night vision.

There’s also a new mounting system which allows you to easily take the doorbell off of its mount when the time comes to recharge. It appears to work rather similarly to how Google’s Nest Doorbell (battery) can be removed from its mount.

Another note taken from Google’s doorbell is the new video aspect ratio on the latest Ring Battery Doorbell. Gone is the wide 16:9 layout, replaced with a 1:1 aspect ratio that’s better at showing the area directly in front of your door, good for spotting packages. This is the same upgrade Google made with its new Nest Doorbell lineup, and it is indeed quite a bit improvement functionally.

But Ring’s new option is quite a bit cheaper than what Google offers. The Nest Doorbell runs $179 for both the wired and battery-powered models, where Ring is selling its next option for $99.

Pre-orders are open now and there’s a trade-in option for 20% off when you send in any other Amazon device, and you’ll get a small gift card on top of that too.

