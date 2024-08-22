Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still the best deal in Wear OS at just $99

One of the long-time benefits of Wear OS has been the multitude of hardware options and, in turn, more options available at every price point. But with so many Wear OS options now missing, it’s a little harder to pick the best deal. At $99, though, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic remains the best bang for your buck.

On the list of best smartwatches for Android available today, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 series is effectively just a memory. The 3-year-old smartwatch was a solid option, but has since been replaced by the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic which has several marked improvements.

But, since Samsung is still sending out software updates to the Galaxy Watch 4 series, it’s a great option at the right price.

For a few months, Walmart has been the place to go for a cheap Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The retailer has offered the smartwatch at $99 on and off for a while, and is currently selling both the 42mm and 46mm sizes at that heavily discounted price tag. It’s a stellar offer, and worth it over the Galaxy Watch FE which is also technically available for $99 with any other smartwatch trade-in.

Updates should continue on with the Galaxy Watch 4 series for a little while longer at least, with even the Wear OS 5 update set to come to the aging smartwatch in the near future.

And, even beyond system updates, the smartwatch continues to benefit from the ever-growing Wear OS ecosystem. Google Maps is rolling out updates steadily, and Google announced several big updates alongside the launch of Pixel Watch 3 that will also be available on the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

