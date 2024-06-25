Galaxy Watch FE is now available and you can get it for $99 with literally any trade-in

Samsung has launched its new affordable Galaxy Watch FE following its reveal earlier this month, and the company is offering it for 50% off with literally any other smartwatch you trade in for it.

The Galaxy Watch FE is, at its core, basically just a reboot of 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4. It has mostly the same specs but with a sapphire glass display and some slight hardware tweaks. With Wear OS 4 out of the box, too, it’s a rather good deal at its usual price of $199.

But Samsung has a really good offer on the table here.

At least around this week’s launch, Samsung will be offering Galaxy Watch FE for just $99. That’s thanks to a trade-in offer where any smartwatch trade-in will give you the Watch FE for $100 off. That could be an older Samsung smartwatch, an Apple Watch, or even a broken Fossil smartwatch. Any smartwatch, any condition, you’ll get $100 in trade-in value.

It’s a stellar offer on Samsung’s part, and easily makes the Galaxy Watch FE the best deal in a Wear OS smartwatch available today.

This offer is only available through Samsung.com. The company is also offering its “Any Smartwatch, Any Condition” value towards Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic as well.

