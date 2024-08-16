Offline Google Maps rolling out to Wear OS

As announced with the Pixel Watch 3, Google Maps for Wear OS is already rolling out offline support.

After updating, opening the app explains how “Offline maps on the phone are auto-downloaded to the watch.” You’ll see a new “Offline maps” page just above Settings near the bottom of that main list.

The watch app appears to automatically download a map for your area in addition to syncing any offline areas already on your phone. It notes how much space they take up with the ability to delete them with tap.

Save for the initial download, Google notes how this “Automatically syncs when on Wi-Fi & charging.”

In the map view, Google will display that slashed cloud icon next to the time when you’re offline

This joins the new “Search & go” Tile that shows your Home and Work shortcuts, as well as microphone for voice input. You can also tap “Map” to directly jump into that view and bypass the main feed.

We’re seeing this with version 11.140.0701.W of Google Maps for Wear OS on the Pixel Watch 2, though we’re also enrolled in the public Google Maps beta.

