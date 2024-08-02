Android Auto doesn’t know who you want to call due to voice command bug

Voice commands are a key part of Android Auto, but some users have noticed lately that trying to start a call through Google Assistant isn’t working as it’s supposed to.

Placing a call through Android Auto typically involves pressing a voice command button within the car or saying “Hey Google” followed by the request to call a specific contact. Generally, this works pretty well, with the only hiccup usually being the pronunciation of some names.

Lately, though, some Android Auto users have noticed that voice commands for phone calls have been failing to recognize the request for who to call. After the command is said, Google Assistant spits back a request for the user to reiterate who it is they want to call.

The issue doesn’t seem extremely widespread, but there are quite a few reports from the past few days across Google’s support forums and Reddit as well. The issue mainly affects calls, but seems to happen with text messages for some users too.

The underlying cause here is unclear, but it likely boils down to either a recent Android Auto or Google app update. Reverting the app version might help, but it’s unknown if the issue is server-side. At least one user says that some troubleshooting steps in the Samsung Contacts app from a similar issue affecting users earlier this year seemed to help, but it’s unclear if only Samsung devices are affected – at least one user is experiencing the problem on a Pixel device.

If you’re having similar troubles, let us know in the comments below.

More on Android Auto:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram