 Skip to main content

Pixelated 022: Pixel 9 Pros and cons

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 23 2024 - 1:45 pm PT
0 Comments

Welcome to episode 22 of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we talk about our Pixel 9 and 9 Pro reviews.

Subscribe

Hosts

Read more

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Feedback?

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com, leave a comment on the post, or to our producer.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Podcast

Podcast
Pixelated

Pixelated

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications