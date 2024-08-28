 Skip to main content

Google Clock rolling out new Timer Starter widget

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 28 2024 - 10:06 am PT
5 Comments
Google Clock Timer Starter

The last big update to Google Clock introduced weather integration on Pixel devices and the app is now adding a new “Timer Starter” widget.

This widget lets you quickly start a timer, with the default increments being 1, 5, and 10 minutes, though any future timers you make after placing on your homescreen will be shown for quick access. You can also tap the plus sign to make your own from the widget.

Up to three timers can be shown with a list being the standard configuration, while there are side-by-side Material You shapes in landscape orientation on tablets (Pixel), with the ‘+’ becoming a full button.

Dynamic Color is leveraged throughout, and starting a timer takes you to a fullscreen UI.

  • Google Clock Timer Starter
  • Google Clock Timer Starter

We’re seeing Timer Starter with version 7.9.1 of Google’s Clock app. While that update is widely rolled out, we’re only consistently seeing the new widget today on tablets, though others are seeing it on phones.

It joins the five existing Clock widgets: Analog, Digital, Stacked, Stopwatch, and World.

More on Android widgets:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android widgets

Android widgets
Google Clock

Google Clock

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications