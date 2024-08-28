Google Clock rolling out new Timer Starter widget

The last big update to Google Clock introduced weather integration on Pixel devices and the app is now adding a new “Timer Starter” widget.

This widget lets you quickly start a timer, with the default increments being 1, 5, and 10 minutes, though any future timers you make after placing on your homescreen will be shown for quick access. You can also tap the plus sign to make your own from the widget.

Up to three timers can be shown with a list being the standard configuration, while there are side-by-side Material You shapes in landscape orientation on tablets (Pixel), with the ‘+’ becoming a full button.

Dynamic Color is leveraged throughout, and starting a timer takes you to a fullscreen UI.

We’re seeing Timer Starter with version 7.9.1 of Google’s Clock app. While that update is widely rolled out, we’re only consistently seeing the new widget today on tablets, though others are seeing it on phones.

It joins the five existing Clock widgets: Analog, Digital, Stacked, Stopwatch, and World.

