Google Search bar widget redesign adds Dynamic Color, limits customization [U]

Back in 2018, the Google app on Android introduced the ability to customize the Search bar widget, but a redesign takes away most of the options.

Update 8/16: This widget redesign is now widely rolling out to the stable channel (version 15.31). Go to Google app Settings and look for “Customize Search widget” near the bottom of that list. You might have to remove your existing Search bar before the new option appears.

Original 8/3: Previously, you had to first place the “Google” — as it’s called — widget on your homescreen and then open the Google app > tap profile photo for account menu > Settings > Search widget > Customize widget. You could change the:

Bar logo : “Google” or multicolored ‘G’ at the left

: “Google” or multicolored ‘G’ at the left Bar shape : Rectangle with sharp corners, Rectangle with rounded corners, or pill

: Rectangle with sharp corners, Rectangle with rounded corners, or pill Bar color : Dark background with four-color icons, light with gray, black with white, or custom with hue and saturation adjustments

: Dark background with four-color icons, light with gray, black with white, or custom with hue and saturation adjustments Bar shading: Slider from See through to Solid

The new “Customize Search widget” approach is also accessed from Google app Settings, but with fewer options. Namely, Google now only lets you choose from set color themes. There’s Light or Dark backgrounds with System set as the default. The Lens, microphone, and G icons stick to the official four-color design, with the company likely wanting to retain more control over the brand. It’s similar to how the Google app on iOS now offers different icons.

Of note is the addition of a Device theme, or Dynamic Color. Previously, this was only accessible on the search bar at the bottom of the Pixel Launcher when you enabled Themed icons.

The only other customization option is a Transparency slider with “Undo” in the corner to reset. You tap “Add” or “Save” to place it on your homescreen.

We’re currently seeing this Search widget redesign on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy with the Google app beta (version 15.30.x). It’s not yet widely rolled out.