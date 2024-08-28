Google posts Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold repair manuals

Back in December, Google started offering Pixel repair guides in English (after originally limiting to just French). Repair manuals for the Pixel 9 series are now available.

Teardowns of the Pixel 9 Pro XL faulted Google for hiding screws behind pieces of tape. This guide should help identify everything, while the document shows the different type of screws in use:

The guides provide step-by-step instructions to open and close a Pixel device, though they veer towards having some prior repair knowledge. Google provides disassembly and assembly flowcharts that keep in mind the dual-entry design.

Also of note is how the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro Fold “don’t require UDFPS calibration.”

The Pixel 9 Pro Repair Manual is 272 pages long, while the 9 Pro Fold comes in at 340 pages.

Google offers manuals dating back to the Pixel 5a, with the Pixel Tablet also included. The expanded literature came with the Pixel Diagnostic App last year: — *#*#7287#*#* — into the Phone dialer.

