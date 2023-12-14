Google launches Pixel Diagnostic App, repair manuals in English

Besides the new Repair Mode introduced with Android 14 QPR1 and the December Feature Drop, Google is widely launching a new Pixel Diagnostic App and repair manuals in English.

The Pixel Diagnostic App is launched by entering a code — *#*#7287#*#* — into the Phone dialer. It lets you perform diagnostics on your Pixel “before and after a repair.” Availability is listed as such:

Devices : All Pixel phones (English only)

: All Pixel phones (English only) Locations: US, UK, Canada, Australia, and European countries or regions where Pixel devices are available

Tests are grouped by Visual, Sensor, Connectivity, Camera, Audio, Screen, Others, Outer Display (on the Pixel Fold), and Defects. There’s a “Full Diagnose” option to “Start Test” at the top. This tool might have existed before internally, but Google is only now publicizing it.

Meanwhile, Google is officially releasing English versions of the Repair Manuals after previously only offering them in French. They have been “redesigned so it’s easier for technicians and DIYers to use them.” In the US, guides for the Pixel Fold, 8, and 8 Pro are available. (They download as ZIP files.)

Hundreds of pages in length, you get step-by-step instructions to “assemble or disassemble your Pixel device,” as well as “Remove and replace parts.” Complete with pictures, the Pixel 8 document is 200+ pages, while the Pixel Fold comes in at over 400. Google will “continue to upload repair manuals for previous and future devices in the coming months.”

In terms of local repair options, Google now makes “repair fixtures and tools” available from Shyft Global Services, while iFixit continues to handle genuine spare parts. The company says, “Over 80% of people with a Pixel device are within 10-20 miles of an authorized repair center.”

Partner with independent repair providers, like uBreakiFix, to provide more than 700 locations across the U.S. where you can get support whether you’re in or out of warranty. Most people can get their phone repaired and returned within 2-4 hours if replacement parts are available.