AT&T is running the coveted ‘any condition’ trade-in offer for a free Pixel 9 Pro

AT&T is emphasizing the Pixel 9 launch with a new “any condition” trade-in offer that allows users a free Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL.

The Pixel 9 is slightly more expensive than the generation that came before it. While this is nowhere near ideal, it’s nice to see companies still offering deals that allow for what is essentially a free phone.

Currently, AT&T is running a deal that nets users a free Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL with a trade-in. That trade-in needs to be a previous Pixel phone from any year and in any condition. The “any condition” identifier is a little open-ended, and AT&T still has the right to reject a trade-in. Generally speaking, most companies do honor the offer, even when taking in beat-up phones.

AT&T has some stipulations for those who want to take the company up on the “any condition” trade-in offer. First, the deal is only good if the user initially purchases an installment plan. It looks as though the trade-in credit is then applied when it has been received by AT&T. The customer also needs to sign up for or upgrade to an unlimited plan.

For those who are looking for an upgrade in carrier plans, the offer stands as a good one. Really, the “any year, any condition” deal is always a good one if you have an old device lying around that you can’t generally trade-in for a decent return.

AT&T is running this deal for a limited time, though it doesn’t seem to note an end date.

More on Google: