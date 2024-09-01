 Skip to main content

Google sticking to three years of Wear OS updates on Pixel Watch 3

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 1 2024 - 11:55 am PT
1 Comment

While phones are at 7 seven years, the Pixel Watch 3 is still set to get three years of updates after launch. 

Pixel Watch 3 updates

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is “guaranteed software updates until at least” October 2027, or “at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.” That language is unchanged from the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. 

It’s somewhat of note that Google is setting “October” as the month even as the Pixel Watch 3 is launching a month early. 

(With the Pixel 9 series, it’s August 2031, even though the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are not launching until September 4. Another oddity there is how the “Pixel 9 & Pixel 9 Pro” are one line item, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a separate entry. You’d think it would be “Pixel 9 Pro & Pixel 9 Pro XL.”)

For Wear OS, Google does not distinguish between “Guaranteed Android version updates” and “Guaranteed security updates.” It’s just “Guaranteed software updates” that include “Google Pixel Watch security updates, and may include feature drops and other software updates.”

Given the same chipset, the Pixel Watch 2 is a given for Wear OS 5. It remains to be seen what the original model gets, but hopefully it’s the same version and in similar time frames. For the most part, Google has so far been good about bringing new app features back to older devices. In fact, that’s already underway

Wear OS 5

Based on Android 14, Wear OS 5 brings a more dense grid-based app launcher (with the list remaining), screenshot detection API, and Watch Face Format version 2 with:

  • Flavors: Preset configurations for your watch face that users can browse in a companion app.
  • Goal progress complication type: Useful when users can exceed a goal such as step count.
  • Weighted elements complication type: Useful for showing discrete subsets of data.
  • Weather conditions: Show the current weather, as well as forecast conditions for hours or days into the future.
  • heart rate system data source.

There’s a media output switcher, or system “UI that lets users choose which device should play media and show information about the currently-playing media content.”  

If your app detects that there isn’t a Bluetooth headset connected when you want to provide audio playback on devices running Wear OS 5 or higher, offer to take the user directly to media output switcher.

On the Health Services front, you get more detailed running metrics:

  • Ground contact time: The amount of time, during a single step, that a runner’s foot is in contact with the ground.
  • Stride length: The distance covered by a single step.
  • Vertical oscillation: The distance that a user’s center of mass moves up and down with each step.
  • Vertical ratio: Vertical oscillation divided by stride length.

Additionally:

Starting in Wear OS 5, Health Services supports debounced goals to help improve the user experience for people who want to maintain a specific threshold or range—such as heart rate—throughout their workout.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications