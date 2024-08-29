 Skip to main content

Updated Pixel Watch 3 Weather Tile comes to all Wear OS devices

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 29 2024 - 3:43 pm PT
0 Comments

As part of optimizing Wear OS apps for the bigger Pixel Watch 3, Google boosted the information density of its Weather Tile, and the update is now available for all wearables.

Previously, the Forecast Tile just showed location name, current temperature, high/low, and condition.

The latter has now been replaced by a 3 (on the 41 mm) or 4-hour (45 mm) forecast that saves you from opening the full app. It’s a good amount of information for this Tile. The image above shows the 45 mm Pixel Watch 3 vs. the 41 mm Pixel Watch 2.

Google first showed off this update on the Pixel Watch 3, but an update — version 1.9.269.x via Android Authority — to the Weather app brings it to other Wear OS devices. There are no changes to the UV Index or Sun Tiles.

Another optimization on the Pixel Watch 3 is to Fitbit’s Exercise quick launch Tile. You get 3 shortcuts instead of 6 on the bigger wearable.

