Best Labor Day deals: Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, headphones, smart home, more

Happy Labor Day! We have rounded up a wide selection of notable price drops you can take advantage of during the 2024 holiday, from Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel gear to the latest OnePlus releases and more. The Labor Day deals also extend through to e-bikes and EVs alongside smart home upgrades, apparel, Amazon tech, charging gear, and much more. Swing below for a closer look and be sure to head over to 9to5Toys where you’ll find even more.
Best Labor Day deals and more
Samsung
- Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Watch FE drops to $180, or $80 with just about any trade-in
- Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra now $250 off for Labor Day (All capacities)
- Bring home a casual tablet experience with Samsung’s Tab A9+ down at $170
- Galaxy Watch 7 hits Amazon low + deals from $255
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablets now up to $350 off from $950
- Score the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen down at $210
- Samsung’s 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 smartphone returns to Prime Day low at $300
- Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 + $30 Amazon gift card
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold + $350 Best Buy gift card
- Google’s 2024 Pixel 8a smartphone returns to Prime Day low starting at $449 shipped
- Google’s wireless Nest video doorbells start at $100 Amazon lows right now (Reg. $180)
OnePlus
- How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 from $127.50
- New OnePlus Pad 2 drops to $500 with FREE official folio case ($90 off)
- Save $100 on the ‘flagship killer’ OnePlus 12R smartphone today starting at $400
- Score a flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2 at $800
- New OnePlus Watch 2R $200 + 50% off extra leather/rubber straps from $15
Headphones
- Bose’s latest QuietComfort buds and headphones now up to $100 off from $249
- Nothing’s 2024 ANC Ear (a) wireless buds with 42-hr. battery back to $79 low
- Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low
- Apple’s AirPods Max are now $150 off down at $399 via Amazon
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $45 (Reg. $120)
- With wired charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $55 (Reg. $140)
- With wireless charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds $35 (Reg. $50)
Smartphone accessories, MagSafe chargers, more
- Anker’s brand new 14-port 160W USB-C Prime Docking Station just dropped to $225
- Belkin’s 2024 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand drops to $119 shipped
- Journey Labor Day sale up to 40% off: MagSafe desk mat, Find My gear, more from $18
- Satechi’s fantastic Space Gray 15W Qi2 car mount charger now at $45 low
- Spigen’s Apple-certified 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with 4th magnetic pad down at $100
- Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD hits one of its best prices today at $150
- Rare deal knocks up to 40% off Nomad’s leather iPhone 15 cases
- Best price yet hits Anker’s first MFi 30W Zolo power bank at $29
- LISEN’s brand new collapsible 3-in-1 Qi2 15W MagSafe Charging Station at $40 ($60 off)
- This tiny 5-foot power strip with two USB-C ports, USB-A, and three outlets is just $9
- Make your iPad 10 feel like an Air/Pro with ESR’s magnetic keyboard case for $80
- Charge at home and on the go with Baseus’ 100W hybrid power strip at $54.50
- Don’t miss Baseus’ 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station with 4K HDMI down at just $16 today
- Grab this 4K 27-inch Dell monitor at the $200 Amazon low ($100 off)
- Score Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt 4 monitor at over $800 off
- First deal drops the Rocketbook smart reusable sticky notes kit down to just $19
e-Bikes and EVs
- Lectric’s Xpedition e-bike with $405 in free gear at $1,475, more from $799
- Black Friday prices return for Labor Day with Segway EVs up to 61% off starting from $130
- Aventon’s Pace 500.3 e-bike at $1,599 with $738 in free gear (including extra battery)
- Rad Power’s Labor Day sale now live at up to $700 off
- Murf’s Labor Day sale takes $1,000 off its Fat Murf e-bike at new $1,995 low, more
- Vanpowers’ new GrandTeton all-terrain e-bikes up to $300 off from $1,699
- New Blix auto-shifting Vika X folding e-bike debuts with $1,699 launch deal
- Save up to $1,100 on three Velotric e-bikes starting from $1,249
- Blix Labor Day sale takes $500 off e-bikes with up to $187 in free gear from $1,399
Smart TVs
- Samsung offers up to $1,900 off its 120Hz The Frame smart TVs with deals from $550
- Hisense’s 144Hz Google Smart TV at $1,700 low ($500 off)
- Sony 2024 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs with AirPlay 2 starting from $1,698 lows
- Save up to $2,002 on the new 2024 TCL mini-LED Google TVs, return lows start from $248
Smart Home
- Eve HomeKit Labor Day sale from $32: Smart plug, weather stations, sensors, more
- Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread at $75 (25% off)
- ecobee smart home bundle $120 off at $370
- Video doorbell, Siri thermostat, and sensor pack
- ecobee’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium with display drops to $219, more from $169
- ecobee’s SmartCamera with HomeKit Secure Video now $80, video doorbell at $130
- Stock up with two Philips Hue 75W Smart LED Bulbs at just $8.50 each (45% off)
- TP-Link’s dual-outlet Smart Outdoor Plug at the $16 low
- TP-Link magnetic smart cam with no-cost motion detection now at just $25
Sonos Home Theater/Audio gear, more
- Sonos home theater Labor Day sale: Arc AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar $180 off, more
- Sonos Sub Mini subwooferback down at $343 Prime Day price (Reg. $429)
- New Sonos Roam 2 AirPlay Bluetooth speaker falls back to $143 Prime Day low
- Amazon deal knocks the Sonos Ray AirPlay 2 soundbar down to the $179 low ($100 off)
- Samsung’s new Music Frame smart speaker just hit the $298 Amazon low
Apparel and footwear Labor Day deals
- Ralph Lauren’s Labor Day Event takes an extra 30% off: Sweaters, t-shirts, lounge, more
- Amazon’s adidas Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off
- Nordstrom’s Summer Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Ray-Ban, more
- lululemon’s We Made Too Much section with best-selling hoodies, more from $9
- Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off Patagonia, The North Face, more
- Columbia’s Annual Summer Sale takes up to 50% off best-sellers
- Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories from $12 Prime shipped
- Macy’s takes an extra 25% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, more
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Backpack Sale takes 25% off Nike, The North Face, Jordan, more
- Amazon’s Carhartt Flash Sale now live with 50% off best-selling t-shirts, pants, more!
- Amazon Levi’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off denim from just $17 Prime shipped
Amazon Labor Day deals from $23
- All-new Amazon Echo Spot $55 (Reg. $80)
- Amazon Echo Pop $23 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon Echo Dot $30 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen) $65 (Reg. $100)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Echo Pop Kids $30 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 $60 (Reg. $90)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 $105 (Reg. $150)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids $65 (Reg. $100)
- Introducing Amazon Echo Hub $145 (Reg. $180)
- Fire TV Stick Lite $20 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick $25 (Reg. $40)
- All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $30 (Reg. $50)
- All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $110 (Reg. $140)
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $45 (Reg. $120)
- With wired charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $55 (Reg. $140)
- With wireless charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds $35 (Reg. $50)
All of the best Labor Day deals now live: Save on Apple, Samsung, e-bikes, PC gaming, more
Best Labor Day deals under $30: Apple, MagSafe chargers, smart home, and much more
Best Labor Day Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC deals: Dell, ASUS, Samsung up to $350 off
Best Labor Day deals for your smartphone, smart home, office, and more from $5
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments