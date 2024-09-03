Android 14 September security patch rolling out: What’s fixed for Pixel

With Android 15 not launching until next month, the Android 14 September security patch is rolling out today for the 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold.

There are 11 security issues resolved in the Android 14 September patch dated 2024-09-01 and 25 for 2024-09-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with “indications that CVE-2024-32896 may be under limited, targeted exploitation.”

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 6 additional security fixes.

The factory and OTA images are now live, with the on-device update already rolling out. On the Pixel 9 Pro, it’s a 16.06 MB update.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 5a is no longer receiving updates, with August 2024 being the deadline.

Global

Pixel 6: AP2A.240905.003.F1

Pixel 6 Pro: AP2A.240905.003.F1

Pixel 6a: AP2A.240905.003.F1

Pixel 7: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 7 Pro: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 7a: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel Tablet: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel Fold: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 8: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240905.003.A1

Pixel 9: AD1A.240905.004

Pixel 9 Pro: AD1A.240905.004

Pixel 9 Pro XL: AD1A.240905.004

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AD1A.240905.004

Verizon

Pixel 8: AP2A.240905.003.B1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240905.003.B1

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240905.003.C1

Telus

Pixel 8: AP2A.240905.003.D1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240905.003.D1

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240905.003.E1

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 September security patch changelog:

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[2] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Security

Fix to remove third party APK to address security vulnerability*[1]

Wi-Fi

Fix to improve wireless (Wi-Fi) stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]