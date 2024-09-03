Android 15 released to AOSP, Pixel update in ‘coming weeks’

Instead of a stable launch to Pixel devices, Google today is pushing Android 15 to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

Historically, this source code milestone coincides with the Pixel update. The last time this didn’t happen was in 2021 with Android 12 when Google held the big Material You redesign until the Pixel 6 unveil.

We’re proud to continue our work in open source through the AOSP. Open source allows anyone to build upon and contribute to Android, resulting in devices that are more diverse and innovative. You can leverage your app development skills in Android Studio with Jetpack Compose to create applications that thrive across the entire ecosystem. You can even examine the source code for a deeper understanding of how Android works.

App developers get more time to optimize their apps for Android 15. To that end, there will be a “new educational series called Spotlight Weeks, where we dive into technical topics across Android, beginning with a week of content on Android 15.” Google says it is “looking forward to seeing how your apps take advantage of the updates in Android 15.”

Thank you again to everyone who participated in our Android developer preview and beta program.

The Android 15 Pixel update is expected in October, with Google today specifying a “coming weeks” timeline. Meanwhile, “select devices” from Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, and Xiaomi will see Android 15 “in the coming months.”

If you have a supported Pixel device, you will receive the public Android 15 over the air update when it becomes available. If you don’t want to wait, you can get the most recent quarterly platform release (QPR) beta by joining the Android 15 QPR beta program at any time.

If you’re on Android 15 Beta 4.2 and want the stable release instead of going to the QPR1 Beta, Google says to not “install the beta and instead wait for an update to the release version when it is made available on your Pixel device.”

Once you’ve applied the stable release update, you can opt out without a data wipe as long as you don’t apply the next beta update.