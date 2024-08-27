AAWireless update prepares for the Android Auto adapter sequel, improves pairing status

The second generation of the first wireless Android Auto adapter, AAWireless, is right around the corner as a new firmware update prepares for its arrival and makes some improvements to the existing model.

AAWireless announced a second version of its Android Auto adapter, AAWireless 2, earlier this year. The new device has updated hardware and a button for added functionality, but we haven’t heard much on its release date in the time since. It seems, though, that the release is approaching.

Through its changelog, AAWireless has announced a new firmware update rolling out to the original adapter which, among other things, adds support for AAWireless 2.

The 4.0.0 update brings software support for the sequel adapter, signaling that its launch may be coming relatively soon.

Another key hint that AAWireless 2 is coming is that this update enables support for showing a purple LED when no phones are paired to the adapter, something that we saw in the original teaser for the sequel.

Other fixes include preventing phones from switching on head units that cause the adapter to reboot when stopping Android Auto or CarPlay, fixing developer mode, and a couple of improvements when running Android Auto over CarPlay (on cars that don’t already have wired Android Auto support).

[4.0.0] General:‍ Add AAWireless TWO support

Make LED go purple when no phones are paired

Fix phone switching on head units which kill USB power (thus make AAWireless reboot) when stopping Android Auto or CarPlay. Android Auto Fix developer mode on newer headunits Android Auto over CarPlay Touchpad tweaks

Fix phone call audio with multiple phones paired

This update is rolling out to the existing model. AAWireless 2 isn’t on sale just yet, but is likely just around the corner.

