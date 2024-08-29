 Skip to main content

The Motorola MA1 wireless adapter for Android Auto has vanished from Amazon

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 29 2024 - 6:03 am PT
motorola ma1 android auto adapter

In a strange turn of events, one of the best wireless Android Auto adapters have vanished from Amazon, with the Motorola MA1 no longer being available to purchase from its main retailer.

We noticed this week that, suddenly, Motorola MA1 is no longer available for purchase on Amazon. The adapter is out of stock and, despite some third-party retailers on the platform still offering some used and new buying options, the adapter has also vanished from search results.

The reason for this is totally unclear, but could be as simple as stock running out. In the past, this has happened to other Android Auto adapters such as AAWireless, and was attributed to changes in distribution behind the scenes. However, with MA1 having been on the market for as long as it has been, it’s hard to see a reason for stock to suddenly disappear.

This also comes alongside a random firesale for the Motorola MA1 at Target, where the retailer is offering the wireless Android Auto adapter for a mere $35.99 – nearly half off its retail price. Best Buy is not mirroring that price tag, though.

If you need a wireless Android Auto adapter quickly, AAWireless is currently on discount at Amazon, costing less than Motorola MA1 usually does. And, of course, there’s a number of other no-name adapters out there that are pretty decent (though we certainly recommend AAWireless and MA1 over those if they’re in your budget).

