 Skip to main content

Google Keep now lets you resize its dual-pane layout on tablets and foldables [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 9 2024 - 4:19 pm PT
0 Comments

After launching a dual-pane design for tablets and foldables, Google Keep for Android now allows you to manually resize the layout for those panes to better take advantage of the screen space.

Rolling out now in a server-side tweak, Google Keep now allows users on tablets and book-style foldables to resize the proportions of the dual-pane layout. By default, this is a 50/50 split between a new note and your list of other notes, but this new functionality allows for 25/75 and 75/25 splits. The split is adjusted by dragging the bar at the center of the screen.

You can also effectively turn off the dual-pane layout by simply dragging the bar all the way to either side.

The utility here is reasonably obvious, if a little underwhelming. One potential use case could be showing more of the note you’re typing while still being able to see other notes in a smaller third of the screen, or making the new note smaller to better reference information from other notes.

We’re seeing this live on Google Keep v5.24 on a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Android Faithful’s Mishaal Rahman noticed it on a OnePlus Pad 2.

Google Calendar also uses similar functionality, but it doesn’t go quite as far as Keep’s. Google introduced this functionality for Android apps earlier this year at Google I/O.

Dual-pane view was added to Keep in early 2023.

More on Google Keep:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Keep

Google Keep

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications