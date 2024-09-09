Google Keep now lets you resize its dual-pane layout on tablets and foldables [Video]

After launching a dual-pane design for tablets and foldables, Google Keep for Android now allows you to manually resize the layout for those panes to better take advantage of the screen space.

Rolling out now in a server-side tweak, Google Keep now allows users on tablets and book-style foldables to resize the proportions of the dual-pane layout. By default, this is a 50/50 split between a new note and your list of other notes, but this new functionality allows for 25/75 and 75/25 splits. The split is adjusted by dragging the bar at the center of the screen.

You can also effectively turn off the dual-pane layout by simply dragging the bar all the way to either side.

The utility here is reasonably obvious, if a little underwhelming. One potential use case could be showing more of the note you’re typing while still being able to see other notes in a smaller third of the screen, or making the new note smaller to better reference information from other notes.

We’re seeing this live on Google Keep v5.24 on a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Android Faithful’s Mishaal Rahman noticed it on a OnePlus Pad 2.

Google Calendar also uses similar functionality, but it doesn’t go quite as far as Keep’s. Google introduced this functionality for Android apps earlier this year at Google I/O.

Dual-pane view was added to Keep in early 2023.

