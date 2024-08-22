Google Keep rolling out AI-powered ‘Help me create a list’ on Android

After being tested for the past few months, Google Keep is now widely rolling out support for a new “Help me create a list” AI feature on Android.

Powered by Gemini and previously available as a part of Workspace Labs, Google Keep is now rolling out “Help me create a list” to all users.

Google first started testing “Help me create a list” in Keep back in February. It’s been listed on a support page as a Workspace Labs feature in the time since.

The feature, which was mentioned alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series, takes a simple prompt and can help populate a list of items or tasks using generative AI. For instance, “write a grocery list of ingredients for healthy dinners” generates some options in various categories such as “lean protein,” vegetables, whole grains, and more. Once the list has been generated, you can either have it created again or insert it into a blank note and edit each item from there. List formatting is automatically applied.

Keep doesn’t designate whether or not a list was created using AI.

We’ve confirmed that the feature is rolling out to all Android devices and independent of whether or not you’re signed up for Workspace Labs. In our testing, we’ve had the feature appear immediately on Google Keep v5.24.322.01.90 on multiple Google accounts across Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Pixel 7, and Motorola Razr (2024). The secondary Google account we spotted the feature live on also has no Google One subscription, so this is a feature being made available to all users, regardless of device or any subscriptions.

A slightly newer version of Keep, v2.24.332.02.90, also adds a settings toggle for turning off this AI feature entirely. That newer version is not required to use the feature, though, which is good as that newer version is still not widely available through the Play Store.

