Google app tests customizable shortcut in Search widget

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 9 2024 - 8:38 am PT
Back in August, the Google app’s Search bar widget on Android was updated with Dynamic Color but at the expense of other options being removed, and a customizable shortcut is now being tested. 

The widget today has three other actions in addition to opening the keyboard:

  • Tapping the ‘G’ at the left opens the Google app
  • Microphone: Voice search
  • Lens: Visual search

If you shrink the widget to 2×1, the microphone disappears.

Google is now testing a ‘plus’ shortcut (via Android Authority) to the left of the mic that can be set to: Translate (text), Song Search, Weather, Translate (camera), or Finance. Each is accompanied by its own icon, while you can set it to “None.” This follows Google revamping the shortcuts that appear underneath the Search bar in the Home/Discover feed.

Google Search widget shortcut

You’ll be able to make your choice from Google app Settings > Customize Search widget. It joins the Color theme and Transparency customization.

This Google Search widget shortcut is being tested with beta users today, but it’s not yet widely rolled out. 

Google Search widget shortcut

